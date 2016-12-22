UPDATE: Dade Co. deputies arrest man wanted in three GA counties

UPDATE: A suspect that was wanted in three Georgia counties has been arrested.

Dade County Sheriff's Deputies and Drug Task Force Agents arrested Jason L. Durham on Monday. The Sheriff's Office received threats on their online account placing officials on notice that if they attempted to apprehend Durham, law enforcement officers would be killed in the process.

During the service of the warrant, Durham surrendered peacefully and without contrary to the threats he made.

Durham will face felony charges in Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Counties.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding Jason Lee Durham.

Durham is wanted for narcotics possession, weapons charges, and a stolen vehicle from a December 7th search warrant according to a post on the DCSO's Facebook page.

He is believed to be associated with people in Sand Mountain and Rising Fawn area.

He is also wanted out of Walker and Catoosa counties.

If you have any information regarding Durham's whereabouts, please call the Dade County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 657-3233.