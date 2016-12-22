Dolly Parton's "My People Fund" hands out nearly $900K so far to fire victims

Nearly $900,000 has been distributed so far this month by a special fund set up by the Dollywood Foundation to Sevier County families who lost their homes because of last month's fire disaster.

The Dollywood Foundation announced Wednesday that 884 families had received money during a recent four-day handout, amounting to $884,000, according to Wes Ramey, Dollywood spokesman.

Another distribution is set for Jan. 26-27 at the LeConte Events Center in Pigeon Forge.

Dolly Parton and the foundation created the My People Fund soon after Nov. 28 fires devastated parts of the county including Gatlinburg. More than 2,400 structures were either damaged or destroyed in the fires.

Donations have poured in from across the United States, and a star-studded telethon Dec. 13 headlined by Parton has helped raise about $9.3 million.

HOW TO HELP

My People Fund

c/o Dollywood Foundation

111 Dollywood Lane

Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

According to the foundation, all of the $9.3 million raised so far will be distributed to victims. That's what Parton intended, according to David Dotson, Dollywood Foundation president.