Plenty of sunshine returns Thursday!

Skies will become mostly sunny Thursday with highs a few degrees above normal in the mid-50s. Clouds will increase again tonight with lows in the mid-30s.

Friday will stay dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s. More clouds arrive Friday night with showers late and lows in the lower 40s.

This weekend will start wet with rain just about all day Saturday and highs in the lower 50s. Christmas Day (Sunday) will be warmer and drier with a few peeks of sun and highs in the mid-60s.

A few showers are possible Monday with highs in the 60s. Rain is likely Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

For the complete forecast, download the WRCB weather app. - Nick Austin

For Thursday: