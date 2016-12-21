Sunny 92.3 raises $117,000 for Children's Hospital

The Sunny 92.3 WDEF morning show with James Howard and Marta Mossburg recently completed a week of live broadcasts from Children’s Hospital at Erlanger in an effort to help area children. The campaign resulted in more than $117,000 in donations for the hospital. The station aired stories from families and children who have been treated at the hospital, asking listeners to become “Miracle Workers” by pledging money to support them.

“We want to do any and everything possible to help these incredible kids and to build a world-class hospital that will serve future generations as a symbol of hope and inspiration during a time of great need” said morning host James Howard.

“We’re so fortunate to have a hospital like Erlanger in our community. The children and families they serve, and save here are remarkable. It’s been an honor to be a part of this event” Howard's co-host Marta Mossburg said.

“Throughout the week listeners and corporate sponsors responded to the station's request with an outpouring of support. We are so amazed and incredibly grateful.” said station manager Danny Howard.

“Our listeners and partners at Planet Fitness, Food City, Linda Brock (Berkshire Hathaway Realty), Southern Champion & Tray, Hullco, First Watch, Guardian Asset Protectors, and Mark Hite (Keller Williams Realty), are to be commended for their unparalleled support of the kids at Children’s Hospital," said the station's general manager Bernie Barker.