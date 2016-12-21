Gov. Haslam recommends Chatt. State President to lead TN Board of Regents

The Tennessee Board of Regents will meet in a special called session Tuesday, Dec. 27, to consider a recommendation for the appointment of Dr. Flora Tydings as the next chancellor of the Board of Regents system.

Tydings has been president of Chattanooga State Community College since July 2015, and was president of Athens Technical College in Athens, Ga., a campus of the public Technical College System of Georgia, from 2003 to 2015.

The Board of Regents will meet via a telephone conference call at 1 p.m. CST Tuesday to consider the recommendation by Gov. Bill Haslam for Tydings’ appointment. The governor is chairman of the Board of Regents and also chaired a 16-member chancellor search committee appointed by the Board in August, personally leading the search for the TBR system’s next chief executive officer.

“After a very deliberate search, careful thought and much input from the search committee and the TBR system and campus communities, I’m pleased to recommend Dr. Flora Tydings to lead the Board of Regents as it transitions under the FOCUS Act and continues its critical work ahead in the Drive to 55 effort to equip a majority of Tennesseans with post-secondary degrees, diplomas and certificates,” Gov. Haslam said today.

“We wanted to find the very best leader we could, and I want to personally thank search committee members for joining me in what has been a very thoughtful and inclusive process of reviewing and interviewing applicants, selecting finalists and now in recommending a great candidate for chancellor,” the governor said.

Over the three months since its first meeting on Sept. 2, the search committee reviewed 41 applicants before naming three finalists on Dec. 2: Dr. Shaun L. McKay, president of Suffolk County Community College in New York, Dr. Monty E. Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, and Dr. Tydings.

Dr. Sullivan has since withdrawn from consideration.