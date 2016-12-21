UPDATE: Service being restored to Lookout Valley residents after water main break

UPDATE: Tennessee American Water says that water service has been restored to most of their customers in the Lookout Valley area.

Customers may experience air in water lines and/or discolored water. Running a large, cold water faucet (such as a bathtub) will help to quickly flush out water lines.

TN American Water says they experienced two water main breaks under the railroad tracks, one of which required the replacement of some 70 feet of pipe.

PREVIOUS STORY: A large number of Lookout Valley customers will be affected by a water main break Wednesday night as crews continue making repairs.

A spokesperson for Tennessee American Water says there are two damaged pipes that are both under railroad tracks.

In order to isolate the pipes to begin the repairs, the spokesperson says crews had to turn off the water, affecting a large area.

Crews will continue working on the pipes throughout the night until repairs are complete.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: A water main break off Wauhatchie Pike has left two communities with little to no water Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for Tennessee American Water (TAW) says the breaks have left customers in Lookout Valley without water and St. Elmo residents with low water pressure.

TAW says the breaks have been isolated, which means water will remain off from Wauhatchie Pike to Cummings Highway, but water pressure for other affected customers should begin to slowly build.

TAW crews will remain onsite until repairs are complete.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.