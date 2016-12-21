U.S. Department of Labor subpoenas records for probe of possible - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

U.S. Department of Labor subpoenas records for probe of possible Hutcheson fraud

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

U.S. Department of Labor officials confirmed they are investigating the leaders of the old Hutcheson Medical Center for possibly millions of dollars in health care fraud.

In a subpoena, Labor Department Regional Director Isabel Colon asked the hospital's bankruptcy trustee, Ronald Glass, to meet with an investigator on Dec. 16. The purpose? A criminal inquiry into whether Hutcheson administrators defrauded employees of their retirement and health care benefits.

Read more from our news partner at Chattanooga Times Free Press

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.