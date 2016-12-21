U.S. Department of Labor subpoenas records for probe of possible Hutcheson fraud

U.S. Department of Labor officials confirmed they are investigating the leaders of the old Hutcheson Medical Center for possibly millions of dollars in health care fraud.

In a subpoena, Labor Department Regional Director Isabel Colon asked the hospital's bankruptcy trustee, Ronald Glass, to meet with an investigator on Dec. 16. The purpose? A criminal inquiry into whether Hutcheson administrators defrauded employees of their retirement and health care benefits.

