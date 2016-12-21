UPDATE: Local business helps victims of recent wildfires

UPDATE: The Lodge Cast Iron Company, on Monday, presented a check for $111,990 to the The Dollywood Foundation's My People Fund. The fund supports the families affected by the Tennessee wildfires. The money was raised through the sales of the limited edition 2016 Great Smoky Mountains cast iron skillet.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Marion County business is doing their part to help the victims of the deadly wildfires. Lodge Cast Iron of South Pittsburg raised thousands of dollars for the My People Fund. The fund provides one thousand dollars each month for up to six months to Sevier County families who lost their homes in the wildfires.

Lodge Cast Iron has stores in Sevierville and Pigeon Forge. Two employees lost everything in the recent wildfires. The company wanted to do something to help not only their employees, but all those affected.



Each year crews at Lodge Cast Iron work hard to create a special commemorative skillet for the Great Smoky Mountains, sold only in Sevierville and Pigeon Forge. “Such a great tourist area, so many people like things related to that area,” said the President Henry Lodge.

But this year they wanted to do something a little different, to help raise money for the victims of the wildfires. “Sell this skillet online, online only. The price is $30.00 and half will go to the My People Fund.”

In ten days, 6,700 skillets were sold, and $100,000 was raised. “Totally unexpected, totally heartwarming, and has astonished all of us at Lodge.”

The original 800 skillets sold out within the first five hours. They received so many requests to make more that they decided to produce another batch. “Some now that have been ordered won't be available until early January, mid-January because the time it takes to run 6,000 skillets.”

The demand continued to be so overwhelming, they decided to keep orders open instead of capping it off, so everyone could have the special skillet and a chance to help their neighbors. “The power of the folks who love Cast Iron and their generosity.”

You can still get your own 2016 Great Smoky Mountain Skillet. Orders must be submitted online by 10am Eastern Time Thursday. For more information about Lodge Cast Iron.

The 2017 skillets should be available in those two stores in early 2017.