Ex-police officer charged with child pornography possession

ASHVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A former police officer in St. Clair County has been charged with possession of child pornography.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 37-year-old Adam Lee Anderson of Ashville was taken into custody Tuesday.

Al.com reports (http://bit.ly/2h9vTGk ) that Anderson was a police officer with the Ashville Police Department until his resignation last month.

Authorities say Anderson is charged with four counts of possession of child pornography.

Anderson was being held without bond in the Blount County Jail. It wasn't known early Wednesday whether he has an attorney who could be reached for comment.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.