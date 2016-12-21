Signal Mtn. police searching for reckless driving suspect

Signal Mountain police are searching for a reckless driving suspect that was driving a car throughout town close to 100 mph.

Police Chief, Mike Williams tells Channel 3 that he saw the car himself and it was the most reckless driving he has seen in his 30 plus years of being in law enforcement. Chief Williams says all speed limits in the city are between 30-40 MPH and the suspect was also swerving through traffic on both sides of the road.

Police say it was too dangerous for officers to chase the suspect.

