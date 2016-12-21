90-plus newly-certified officers to graduate Thursday

Over 90 newly-certified law enforcement officers will graduate from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy Thursday.



“The choice to pursue a career in law enforcement means dedication and a willingness to serve others,” said TLETA Director Brian Grisham. “I congratulate the students of Basic Police School Class 1813 for choosing to pursue a rewarding career that enables them to serve and protect Tennessee communities.”



TLETA’s 12-week Basic Police School course provides technical and tactical expertise in addition to the ethical and professional standards of law enforcement for the aspiring officers, according to a news release.

The newly certified officers will join the ranks of thousands of law enforcement officers who have studied at TLETA during its 50 years. As Tennessee’s premier law enforcement training facility, TLETA has trained over 19,000 cadets during Basic Police School classes and over 53,000 students during its more than 1,700 specialized schools.



Graduates of Basic Police School Class 1813 will serve the following police departments (PD), sheriffs’ offices (SO), and state agencies:



Algood (PD), Austin Peay State University (PD), Bartlett (PD), Carter County (SO), Cheatham County (SO), Clarksville (PD), Clay County (SO), Clifton (PD), Coffee County (SO), Collierville (PD), Columbia (PD), Cookeville (PD), Covington (PD), Decatur County (SO), Dickson County (SO), Fayette County (SO), Gallatin (PD), Germanton (PD), Hamilton County (SO), Hardeman County (SO), Henderson County (SO), Hendersonville (PD), Humboldt (PD), Lawrence County (SO), Lenoir City (PD), Lewisburg (PD), Loudon County (SO), Mount Pleasant (PD), Savannah (PD), Smyrna (PD), Somerville (PD), Spring Hill (PD), Springfield (PD), Stewart County (SO), Sumner County (SO), Tennessee State University (PD), Tipton County (SO), Tiptonville (PD), Tennessee State Parks, Trenton (PD), Tullahoma (PD), Van Buren County (SO), Wayne County (SO), Williamson County (SO), and Wilson County (SO).

The next Basic Police School class begins Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.