UPDATE: Robbery suspects in custody after police chase

UPDATE: There was quite a commotion in the Gunbarrel Road area Wednesday morning as several police officers chased down 2 robbery suspects.

Traffic was backed up for holiday shopping so it didn't take long to get the two suspects into custody.

Police say they were in the right time at the right place, when they saw a potential victim being stalked.

Undercover officers say they saw two men acting suspicious in a jeep, near a local bank Wednesday morning. They followed a woman out of the bank making officers believe they intended to rob her. For her protection, officers initiated a traffic stop but the Jeep took off.

"It's crazy, I wouldn't expect something like that to happen around a mall," said driver Rachel Dzik.

Drivers say the traffic around the mall at the time was very busy and somewhat chaotic with everyone out looking for that last minute gift.

"It just seems like there's so much traffic," said Dzik. "It just doesn't seem like something like that could happen without people being caught."

The Jeep turned down a back alley behind several businesses. One owner told Channel 3 she locked her door out of fear. Police ran down one suspect behind the Old East Brainerd Elementary School. A K9 officer found the other within a blocked perimeter. Police say he was hiding in a dumpster near the Elmcroft Senior Living Center. The second suspect suffered a bite from the K9 and had to be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. It took police about 15- 20 minutes in all to capture both suspects. The two have been charged with Evading Arrest and Drug Possession.

"Thank you for keeping our city safe," said Dzik.

Police say shopping centers, banks and parking lots can be big targets for criminals this time of year. The undercover sting allows officers to look for suspicious activity and act fast during a theft or robbery. The best case scenario is they stop a crime before it happens or before there's ever a victim.

Police say both suspects will face charges for evading police and traffic violations, more charges are possible as investigators believe the two suspects may be linked to other crimes in the area. Their investigation is ongoing.

Officials say you can expect to see these types of undercover operations near banks and shopping centers through the rest of the holiday season.

