Atlanta airport expects 4.2 million people during holidays - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Atlanta airport expects 4.2 million people during holidays

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta's airport is expecting more than 4.2 million passengers during the current holiday period running through Jan. 3.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said in a statement that it projects that passenger traffic for 2016 will eclipse its 101.4-million passenger count for 2015.

The busiest days during this holiday period are expected to be Friday; and also Dec. 30, Jan. 2 and Jan. 5.

Airport officials say construction work on the airport's $6 billion improvement project is being minimized to ease traffic concerns.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

