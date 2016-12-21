Frost, fog, icy spots early Wednesday

Watch out for possible icy roads and low visibility this morning due to freezing fog. Also, leave extra time to defrost your vehicles! Then a mostly sunny sky leads to highs in the mid-50s.

Some clouds arrive tonight as a weak, dry cold front approaches with lows in the upper 30. We'll have some early clouds Thursday with highs 50°-55°.

Travel weather Friday looks okay. Just increasing with highs in the lower 50s. The Saturday turns rainy for Christmas Eve.

Only isolated showers expected for Christmas day with highs warming into the lower 60s, more than 10° above normal! Spotty showers are possible Monday with rain likely Tuesday.

For the complete forecast, download the WRCB weather app. - Nick Austin

For Wednesday: