Frost, fog, icy spots early Wednesday

East Ridge Police Assistant Chief Stan Allen said that the Mississippi Highway Patrol found Lawhorn's vehicle, but he was not inside it.More
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More
According to Fort Campbell officials, two soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade were killed in a helicopter crash on the base Friday evening.More
