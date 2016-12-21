Frost, fog, icy spots early Wednesday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Frost, fog, icy spots early Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

Watch out for possible icy roads and low visibility this morning due to freezing fog. Also, leave extra time to defrost your vehicles! Then a mostly sunny sky leads to highs in the mid-50s.

Some clouds arrive tonight as a weak, dry cold front approaches with lows in the upper 30. We'll have some early clouds Thursday with highs 50°-55°.

Travel weather Friday looks okay. Just increasing with highs in the lower 50s. The Saturday turns rainy for Christmas Eve.

Only isolated showers expected for Christmas day with highs warming into the lower 60s, more than 10° above normal! Spotty showers are possible Monday with rain likely Tuesday.

For the complete forecast, download the WRCB weather app. - Nick Austin

For Wednesday:

  • 8am... Freezing Fog/Icy Spots/Frost,  30°
  • Noon... Mostly Sunny, 47°
  • 5pm... Mostly Sunny, 54°
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.