Mocs' Late Comeback Not Enough at FGCU

FT. MYERS, Fla. (GoMocs.com) --- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team battled back from a double-digit deficit, but it wouldn't be enough. UTC fell 68-55 to Florida Gulf Coast University at Alico Arena Tuesday night. Chattanooga drops to 5-7 overall while FGCU improves to 7-6 on the year.



Senior Jasmine Joyner (Southaven, Miss.) recorded her third double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds. She added six blocked shots to her Southern Conference-leading total and is now ranked 25th all-time in the NCAA in the category with 362 over her four years with the Mocs.



The Eagles jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead at the 7:17 mark of the first quarter. Chattanooga responded with five points to FGCU's three and made it a 10-7 game less than a minute later. However, the Eagles would put together a 20-5 run over the remainder of the opening period to make it a 30-12 game after just 10 minutes with six different players getting in on the action.



The second quarter would be much closer with FGCU holding a slight 15-12 advantage in the frame and led the Mocs 45-24 at intermission. Senior Queen Alford (Decatur, Ga.) scored four of her game-high 16 points in the period. She would end the game 5-of-7 from the field and 2-4 from beyond the arc while making all four free throw attempts.



Chattanooga came out of the locker room at the half with a bit more determination and outscored FGCU 19-14. Joyner and Alford combined for 15 points for the Mocs to make it a 59-43 game after three periods. The Eagles pushed its lead to 26 points at the 6:23 mark of the third and Chattanooga got 10 points back before the end of the quarter.



The fourth would see the Mocs chop another three points off the lead, but the late run would not be enough to get UTC back into the game.



Freshman Lakelyn Bouldin (Spencer, Tenn.) was 2-of-6 from beyond the arc and closed the night with 10 points. Junior Keiana Gilbert (Pulaski, Tenn.) had six points, eight rebounds and five assists on the night.



The Eagles edged the Mocs 30-26 in the paint and had a 21-6 advantage on turnovers, forcing UTC into a season-high 20 miscues. Chattanooga outrebounded the Eagles 31-29 and had 14 second chance points off nine offensive boards. Florida Gulf Coast's bench played a significant role, scoring 26 points compared to the Mocs' six.