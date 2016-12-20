City council considering 2 new early voting locations in Chattanooga

Map of the six locations originally proposed. Provided by Councilman Anderson.

Chattanooga City Council members passed a motion Tuesday night to add two new early voting locations.

In a letter to his fellow council members, District 7 Councilman Chris Anderson originally proposed the addition of six new early voting locations. Anderson said voter turnout in the Scenic City has declined over the last several years and hopes the new locations will turn things around.

The proposal was amended during tonight's council meeting and council members are now considering the addition of two new early voting locations at the Glenwood and South Chattanooga Youth and Family Development Centers.

Currently, the city has three locations, which are located at the Hamilton County Election Commission, North River Civic Center and Brainerd Youth and Family Development Center.

The amended proposal passed 8-1 on its first reading.

City council members will revisit the proposal for a second vote on January 3.

Early voting in Chattanooga begins February 15 and will continue until March 2.

Election Day will be March 7.

Click here for more information on the upcoming city elections.

Here is Councilman Anderson's full letter to the city council members:

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.