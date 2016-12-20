New era for Mocs football: UTC introduces Tom Arth as head coach

A new era of football began Tuesday at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with the announcement of the Mocs' head football coach Tom Arth.

In his first press conference at Finley Stadium, Arth was welcomed by media and fans before UTC Athletic Director David Blackburn introduced his newest hire to the crowd.

"He's a man of character and integrity" said Blackburn. "He has a great vision and a great plan to help our student athletes be equipped for success."

"Meeting David and his staff at the interview process, within those first few minutes, I knew there was something special happening here" said Arth. "This is an incredible group of people that have a very clear vision of what they see in the success of this football program and the future of this football program."

In his four years as head coach at John Caroll, he finished with a 40-8 overall record. This past season marked the third time in four years that JCU had qualified for the Division III Championship,

"Our goal as a coaching staff is to bring a National Championship to Chattanooga" stated Arth. "We're going to go out and recruit those types of players that when they give that type of effort and they play together in that type of way, national championships is what's expected."