Academic issues sideline Vols' Boulware for Music City Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee offensive lineman Venzell Boulware has been ruled academically ineligible for the Music City Bowl against No. 24 Nebraska.



Volunteers coach Butch Jones announced Tuesday that academic issues would prevent Boulware from playing in the Dec. 30 game at Nashville, Tennessee. Jones said that "he'll be better for it and I know he'll bounce back."



Tennessee athletic department spokesman Ryan Robinson said Boulware would be available for spring practice.



Boulware, a redshirt freshman from Union City, Georgia, played in six regular-season games. He made one start at left guard and started Tennessee's final two regular-season games at right guard.