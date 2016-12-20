Census estimates show Tennessee has grown in past year - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Census estimates show Tennessee has grown in past year

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Census estimates show Tennessee's population has grown in the past year by about 56,000 people.

The U.S. Census Bureau's 2016 estimate for Tennessee is 6,651,194, which is about 0.9 percent more than 2015. Nationally, the population grew by about 0.7 percent in the past year.

Between 2000 and 2010, Tennessee's population grew by 11.5 percent. The new estimates show the state's population has grown by another 300,000 people, or nearly 5 percent, since 2010.

Eight states lost population, led by Illinois, where the number of people declined by more than 37,000, or 0.3 percent.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.