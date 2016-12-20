JCSO: Two Jefferson County inmates captured in Whitfield County, Georgia

DANDRIDGE - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the two missing inmates that went on the run after four total inmates escaped have been captured in Georgia after chasing them from Sevierville.

Inmates Adam Quinn Lethco and Matthew Robert Porter were taken into custody in Whitfield, Georgia Friday evening trying to escape in a stolen vehicle, according to JCSO Sheriff G.W. "Bud" McCoig.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol filled in the details of the events leading up to the capture.

According to the THP's preliminary report, the two had stolen a large flatbed equipment truck in Sevier County. The truck was equipped with GPS, and authorities were able to trace it on I-75 heading south through McMinn County.

