Local health professional helps first responders deal with stress

It's been a stressful year for all of us, but especially our local first responders.

Many have experienced the devastation of the Woodmore bus crash, perform rescues after severe weather and spent weeks fighting wildfires, like Red Bank firefighter Zach Quintrell.

"Pretty much spraying water trying to wet everything down that way if it did jump the break, we could slow it down and try to get ahead of it enough and get it out before it got to us," Quintrell said.

Liza Mercado is trying to ease some of the stress that comes with a first responders job through the power of energy.

"I use the needles to help manipulate the flow of the Chi," Mercado said.

As a Licensed Acupuncturist, Mercado manipulates energy that flows through the body by using tiny needles and pressure points.

"A lot of the things that I treat are pain. Shoulder pain, back pain, neck pain. Digestive issues and even emotional issues such as depression or anxiety," she said.

"I don't know if it's going to hurt or not feel good or what but I guess we'll find out when we get in there," Quintrell said.

It's a new experience for Quintrell but an uplifting gesture he's seeing more often through the community.

"Normally, we're kind of in the back of people's minds until something bad happens, and you know, we show up on their bad day and we do what we can to make things better. Now, they've got us on the top of their thoughts and thinking and praying for us and that's very humbling," he added.

"I'm sure it's very tough to deal with that on a daily basis and remain calm and stress free so that they can do their job. So, if I can help with that then I would like to be a first responder for them," Mercado said.

In the season of giving, Mercado offered her services to first responders Tuesday free of charge.

