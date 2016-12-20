Suspect bites cop during fight

A man was arrested after biting a Chattanooga police officer four times, resulting in a broken bone for the officer.

CPD Officer Kilpatrick responded to an emergency back-up call on December 14th on Dahlia Street.

That's where the officer observed another CPD officer, Joel Gunn, and a suspect, Cederick Harris, in a physical altercation.

Officer Gunn says Harris became aggressive during a traffic stop and fled the scene on foot.

When Gunn caught up Harris, that's when he bit the officer, breaking a bone in his left hand.

Officer Gunn attempted to end the assault by tasing the suspect, and when that didn't work, he hit Harris several times in the face.

Both suspect Harris and Officer Gunn were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

Harris faces numerous charges including resisting arrest and aggravated assault on police.