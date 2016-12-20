Spicy potato chips recalled for salmonella risk

(NBC) - A Pennsylvania-based snack company is warning consumers not to eat its Buffalo Blue Kettle Cooked potato chips over concerns about possible salmonella contamination.

Snyder of Berlin said a supplier told the company milk powder used within a spice-blend ingredient could contain salmonella; only the Buffalo Blue Kettle Cooked chips are affected and the Snyder says it's an "isolated incident."

READ MORE | FDA recall website

The chips were distributed in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Tennessee, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio.

No illnesses associated with the product have been reported.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most individuals recover without treatment, though in some cases, diarrhea can be so severe a patient needs to be hospitalized. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe reaction.