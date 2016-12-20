Tourist in NYC to propose to girlfriend stabbed in back of head: - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tourist in NYC to propose to girlfriend stabbed in back of head: Police

(NBC New York) - A tourist who flew into New York City from Washington state to propose to his girlfriend was stabbed in the back of the head while walking down the street near Grand Central Terminal early Sunday morning, the third violent attack on a midtown street over the weekend. 

The victim, 23-year-old Connor Rasmussen, was walking down Vanderbilt Avenue with a group of friends when he noticed someone following him, he later told police. He turned the corner at 46th Street, and the man allegedly yelled, "Hey!" 

Once they got to Madison Avenue, police said the man pulled out a steak knife and stabbed Rasmussen in the back of the head. 
The victim was able to pull the knife out of his own head, police said. He went to the hospital but was barely injured, and is now back home in Washington.

Police are investigating two other attacks in midtown over the weekend: one man was shot and killed across from Bryant Park Saturday morning, and in Times Square, two people were stabbed outside Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum. 

