Rossville man arrested for child molestation

Catoosa County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man accused of molesting a child in November.

A Catoosa County deputy was notified by a Catoosa County DFACS caseworker in regards to a female Lakeview Middle School student being asked by Gowan to perform sexual acts with him.

The case worker notified the school and met with the student and learned that the girl actually lived with her aunt in Tennessee for the past year. The case worker told police that the student's mother was aware of the incidents but had not reported it

Police say it is unknown when or where the incidents occurred at and contact with the aunt or mother had not been established at this time.

Catoosa County Sheriff's Office obtained warrants on Randy Dean Gowan of Rossville on December 12th. Gowan turned himself in at the Catoosa County Jail and charged with Child Molestation.