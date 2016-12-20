Police search for man who assaulted 3 month-old infant

Police in one north Georgia town are charging for a man in with an assault of a three-month-old infant.

Calhoun Police Chief Garry Moss says his department was notified that in infant had received medical treatment at Gordon Hospital, and due to the extent of the injuries, the child was transported by helicopter to T. C. Thompson Hospital in Chattanooga.

Friday, December 16, Calhoun Police Detectives charged 25-year-old George Edward Daniel with aggravated battery and felony cruelty to children.



Police in Calhoun are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Daniel to contact the Calhoun Police Department 706-629-1234.