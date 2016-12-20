What's the most popular Christmas movie in Tennessee?

Most of us have a favorite, classic Christmas movie, or maybe even a couple of them.
CableTV.com has mapped the most popular holiday movies by state and region of the United States and performed some data magic to show how more traditional movies compared to the newer Christmas movies.
Did your favorite movie make the list?
State
Favorite Holiday Movie
Alabama
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
Alaska
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Arizona
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Arkansas
It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
California
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Colorado
Scrooged (1988)
Connecticut
Christmas in Connecticut (1945)
Delaware
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
District of Columbia
Home Alone (1990)
Florida
Home Alone (1990)
Georgia
Home Alone (1990)
Hawaii
Scrooged (1988)
Idaho
The Santa Clause (1994)
Illinois
Home Alone (1990)
Indiana
It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
Iowa
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
Kansas
It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
Kentucky
A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
Louisiana
Home Alone (1990)
Maine
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
Maryland
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Massachusetts
Elf (2003)
Michigan
Elf (2003)
Minnesota
Home Alone (1990)
Mississippi
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Missouri
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
Montana
Frosty the Snowman (1969)
Nebraska
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
Nevada
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
New Hampshire
Scrooged (1988)
New Jersey
Elf (2003)
New Mexico
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
New York
It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
North Carolina
A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
North Dakota
Home Alone (1990)
Ohio
Elf (2003)
Oklahoma
Elf (2003)
Oregon
Home Alone (1990)
Pennsylvania
Elf (2003)
Rhode Island
Elf (2003)
South Carolina
A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
South Dakota
A Christmas Carol (1984)
Tennessee
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
Texas
Home Alone (1990)
Utah
A Christmas Story (1983)
Vermont
White Christmas (1954)
Virginia
Home Alone (1990)
Washington
Scrooged (1988)
West Virginia
Bad Santa (2003)
Wisconsin
Elf (2003)
Wyoming
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1965)