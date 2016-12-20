What's the most popular Christmas movie in Tennessee? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

What's the most popular Christmas movie in Tennessee?

Most of us have a favorite, classic Christmas movie, or maybe even a couple of them.

CableTV.com has mapped the most popular holiday movies by state and region of the United States and performed some data magic to show how more traditional movies compared to the newer Christmas movies.

Did your favorite movie make the list? 

State

Favorite Holiday Movie

Alabama

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Alaska

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Arizona

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Arkansas

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

California

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Colorado

Scrooged (1988)

Connecticut

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Delaware

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

District of Columbia

Home Alone (1990)

Florida

Home Alone (1990)

Georgia

Home Alone (1990)

Hawaii

Scrooged (1988)

Idaho

The Santa Clause (1994)

Illinois

Home Alone (1990)

Indiana

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Iowa

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Kansas

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Kentucky

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

Louisiana

Home Alone (1990)

Maine

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Maryland

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Massachusetts

Elf (2003)

Michigan

Elf (2003)

Minnesota

Home Alone (1990)

Mississippi

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Missouri

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Montana

Frosty the Snowman (1969)

Nebraska

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Nevada

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

New Hampshire

Scrooged (1988)

New Jersey

Elf (2003)

New Mexico

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

New York

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

North Carolina

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

North Dakota

Home Alone (1990)

Ohio

Elf (2003)

Oklahoma

Elf (2003)

Oregon

Home Alone (1990)

Pennsylvania

Elf (2003)

Rhode Island

Elf (2003)

South Carolina

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

South Dakota

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Tennessee

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Texas

Home Alone (1990)

Utah

A Christmas Story (1983)

Vermont

White Christmas (1954)

Virginia

Home Alone (1990)

Washington

Scrooged (1988)

West Virginia

Bad Santa (2003)

Wisconsin

Elf (2003)

Wyoming

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1965)
