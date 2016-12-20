Warmer, dry the rest of the work week - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Warmer, dry the rest of the work week

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

Fair, warmer weather returns for the rest of the week.

Look for decreasing cloudiness today with highs around 50° in the city. Skies stay mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 20s.

Wednesday-Friday features partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions with highs 50°-55°, lows 20s and 30s.

Scattered rain showers develop for mainly the daytime on Christmas Eve with highs in the lower 50s. Then we'll have an unusually mild Christmas with highs in the lower 60s, about 12° above normal, with only isolated showers.

For the complete forecast, download the WRCB weather app. - Nick Austin

For Tuesday:

  • 8am... Some Cloudiness, 32°
  • Noon... Mostly Sunny, 40°
  • 5pm... Mostly Sunny, 49°
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.