Warmer, dry the rest of the work week

Fair, warmer weather returns for the rest of the week.

Look for decreasing cloudiness today with highs around 50° in the city. Skies stay mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 20s.

Wednesday-Friday features partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions with highs 50°-55°, lows 20s and 30s.

Scattered rain showers develop for mainly the daytime on Christmas Eve with highs in the lower 50s. Then we'll have an unusually mild Christmas with highs in the lower 60s, about 12° above normal, with only isolated showers.

- Nick Austin

