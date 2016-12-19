What The Tech? Yahoo security breach

Yahoo is asking users to change their account settings after a second breach in security that led to around 1 billion accounts to be compromised by cyber-criminals. Yahoo announced the hacks dated back to 2013.

The first breach earlier this year put around 500,000 million accounts at risk.

So maybe it's. time for Yahoo users to move on to a more privacy savvy company. You'd think so, but saying goodbye to Yahoo affects more than just Yahoo search, Yahoo travel and Yahoo mail.

25 years ago millions of people who first opened a web browser got a Yahoo account for email. If you're still using Yahoo to send and receive your mail, you should stop.

The latest breach in security compromised around 1 billion Yahoo accounts, so there's a good chance some bad guys had access to your email account. Think about that for a moment and what information you receive (bills, credit cards, bank statements, hospital records, new passwords. Anything in the email program was jeopardized.

Many users still see the Yahoo homepage when they open the internet. For many years it was the first landing on the world wide web for non--AOL users.

The Yahoo homepage lists weather forecasts, posts a news feed of the day's top stories and displays a live stock ticker. Of course you can get all of that information online through other browsers and websites. If it's a browser homepage you like, try Microsoft's Edge browser. It's a lot prettier.

Fantasy sports players may also have a Yahoo account since it is one of the most successful online sports team. There are other online fantasy leagues your team can join such as ESPN. The NFL, NBA and MLB all own their own fantasy leagues free for players and leagues.

Yahoo was great when the competition for your online attention was minimal. The recent security breaches are double the reason to move some of your online world to other places.