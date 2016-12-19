Tennessee Valley families look forward to less expensive EpiPen option

A less expensive EpiPen is now available. Mylan, the company that came under fire earlier this year for raising the price of the life-saving device, announced it would sell a generic version for half the price.

Some of the national pharmacies in the Tennessee Valley already have it like CVS. Others such as Walgreens are waiting on a shipment that's expected to be here sometime this week.

"They're a part of our everyday life," Stephanie Wall, a parent said.

Stephanie Wall doesn't leave her home without her EpiPens.

She brought her 7 and 10 year old daughters to Covenant Allergy and Asthma Care for a doctor's visit. All three of them have several allergies.

"We have eggs, and peanuts, and wheat, and chicken and beef and turkey. Anything that you can think of," Wall said.

That's why she keeps the life saving devices nearby when seconds count.

The cost of the EpiPens has been unsettling for the Wall's even with the help of insurance, but they know it's not an option to cut it out of their budget.

"You'll never know when you'll need them and if we use 2 or 3 of them in say a month time frame, that's $500 for us out of pocket," Wall said.

In the last two months, they've used two.

Now a generic version of the EpiPen will also be on the shelves. It'll cost $300, half the price of the name brand, and is just as effective.

Allergists like Dr. Susan Raschal think people will still have concerns.

"I still think people are going to worry about that cost because it is $300. Like I said, that could pay for lots of things and some people are willing to take a chance," Dr. Susan Raschal said.

A chance of going without an EpiPen because of the price. Dr. Raschal says that's dangerous.

"Most of the people who have a food allergy and have an anaphylactic reaction, it's due to an accidental ingestion, so they know what they're allergic to," Dr. Raschal said.

While Wall would like the price to be lower, she plans on switching to the generic version if it means keeping her family safe.

"Just cost-wise, it'll be a lot easier. We'll have money to spend on different things rather than just on a one time use," Wall said.

Some of the national pharmacy companies told Channel 3 you will need to ask your doctor specifically for the generic version.