Playground dedicated to the victims of the Woodmore bus tragedy

A special gift arrived early for the holidays as the New Covenant Fellowship Church dedicated its newest playground. The playground is in honor of the six Woodmore children who were killed in a bus crash last month. Neighbors, teachers, and church officials gathered at the church to unveil the nine-thousand-dollar play area.

Two church members are relatives of the victims of the Woodmore bus tragedy, Pastor Miller hopes when they look at this jungle gym, it gives them some sort of peace.

Six-year-old, D’Myunn Brown loved playing outside, to his family he was a nature boy. When his mom learned of a playground being dedicated in his honor, she knew her baby boy was in heaven, smiling down. “He is playing now; he is playing now. I am okay with that. He's happy,” said Diamound Brown.



Complete with swings, slides, a climbing wall, and much more. The new facility is sure to bring joy, and a special meaning to this neighborhood. “Every kid jumps on this playground they will remember the young lives this is dedicated to,” said Pastor Bernie Miller.

A plaque will soon have the 6 victim’s names etched into the playground, so no one will ever forget the little lives lost. “I don't ever want to feel like my son is deceased or gone. I want his name to live on and on and on. This was a big deal for me,” said Brown.

LaFrederick Thirkill's niece, Cor’Dayja Jones was among the victims. He said the sights and sounds of children playing, will comfort his family during these trying days. “She was a child of God. To have the church make this honor, a playground on her behalf is fitting.”

Heartbroken families, filled with gratitude to all who contributed to this place of joy for children like Cor’Dayja and D’Myunn to laugh and play. “That is what’s giving me strength, so many people care to have these kids live forever,” said Brown.

It will take 3 weeks before the plaque with the six victims’ names are done. Anyone is able to use the playground.