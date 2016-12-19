Tennessee's favorite Christmas movie is.....

What's your favorite holiday movie??

There are so many to choose from, but according to cabletv.com, most Tennesseans choose National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

How did they come up with that?

According to the website, they took the top-rated holiday movies as ranked by viewers over at AMC (American Movie Classics), then cross-referenced them with Google Trends state data from the past decade to see which holiday favorites were most likely to pop up on TVs in your town.

Other top comedies across the country are Elf and Home Alone. Classic like It's a Wonderful Life, Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the Snowman, and the Grinch also topped some states. You can see the entire map here.

Read the original story from our NBC partners at WBIR.com