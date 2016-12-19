Red Bank man accused of assaulting pregnant woman

A Red Bank man was arrested after he was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment on Goodson Avenue on Tuesday, December 13. The woman told police she stayed in a bedroom and only thing she ate was peanut butter to avoid a confrontation with Maurice Jordan.

According to a police report, the woman says she suffered a miscarriage after three days of assaults by Jordan. The woman's father reported the incident to police after he noticed bruises on her.

Maurice Jordan is charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault on a Fetus and Kidnapping.