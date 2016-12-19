Red Bank man accused of assaulting pregnant woman - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Red Bank man accused of assaulting pregnant woman

Posted: Updated:
By Danielle Wilburn, Producer
Connect
RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -

A Red Bank man was arrested after he was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment on Goodson Avenue on Tuesday, December 13. The woman told police she stayed in a bedroom and only thing she ate was peanut butter to avoid a confrontation with Maurice Jordan. 

According to a police report, the woman says she suffered a miscarriage after three days of assaults by Jordan. The woman's father reported the incident to police after he noticed bruises on her.

Maurice Jordan is charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault on a Fetus and Kidnapping.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.