'Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors' to re-air on Dec. 23

NBC announced “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” will re-air on Dec. 23.

The special will re-air on Channel 3 from 9-11 p.m. ET.

Viewers can also watch “Christmas of Many Colors” for free on NBC’s website .

“Christmas of Many Colors” shows the next chapter in the life Parton as a young girl. It’s about a family’s strength through overcoming hardships and their resilience to survive. Parton and Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles co-star in the sequel.

Nettles plays Parton's mother Avie Lee Parton in "Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love." Alyvia Alyn Lind plays a young Dolly Parton in the TV movie.

Dolly Parton plays a small, yet crucial role of the Painted Lady in "Christmas of Many Colors."

The special is a sequel to last year’s “Coat of Many Colors.”

"Christmas of Many Colors" originally aired on NBC nationwide on Nov. 30. Dollywood hosted a premiere for the TV movie on Nov. 22.