Off-duty Alabama police officer wounded in shooting at party

JASPER, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an off-duty police officer is hospitalized after he was wounded by gunfire during a surprise party for his wife.

Al.com reports that the shooting happened late Saturday night at an apartment complex in Jasper, about 45 miles northwest of Birmingham.

Cordova Police Chief Nick Smith tells WBRC-TV that part-time Cordova police Officer Shelby Luttrell was shot in the arm and stomach. He was hospitalized at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Cordova police spokesman T.J. Armstrong tells WIAT-TV that doctors believe he will make a full recovery.

Armstrong said the 25-year-old officer had celebrated his son's second birthday Saturday afternoon and then was hosting a party for his wife at their apartment that night when the shooting happened.

A suspect was apprehended, but details about that person weren't released.

