Man in prison for rape given 60 more years for 2 more rapes

MEMPHIS (AP) - A man in prison for rape faces 60 more years for two other rapes, all three in the same Tennessee apartment complex within weeks of each other.

The Shelby County district attorney general says 28-year-old Deandrey Peterson received the additional sentence last week in the rape of two suburban Memphis women in separate incidents two years ago.

Peterson is serving a 30-year sentence on a rape conviction. The district attorney general's office says Peterson has two more rape cases pending trial.

He was convicted of entering a 22-year-old woman's apartment in February 2014 and raping and robbing her. The woman said Peterson threatened to return and kill her if she didn't wait five minutes before leaving her bedroom.

His sentences include aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

