UPDATE: Tennessee electors unanimously vote for Trump for president

UPDATE: NASHVILLE (AP) - Tennessee's 11 presidential electors have cast their ballots for Republican Donald Trump.

They were required by state law to vote for Donald Trump, who overwhelmingly carried Tennessee in November. But that didn't stop electors from receiving thousands of letters, emails and phone calls urging them to drop their support for Trump.

The vote Monday came with little fanfare. One audience member tried to read out some Scripture before the ballots were cast, but was told he could not speak.

Protesters held rallies at state Capitols around the country, including in Nashville. The group called the December 19 Coalition said it wanted to try to persuade electors to change their minds given the CIA and FBI's conclusions that Russia interfered in the presidential election with the goal of supporting Trump.

