Bundle up for a chilly Monday

By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
We have a fairly quiet week of weather leading into Christmas.

Scattered flurries are possible across the Tennessee Valley early today. Then we'll have some sunshine as drier air thins out the cloud cover. It'll be cold with highs in the mid-40s in the city. Look for fair skies tonight with lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday and Wednesday stay dry and become warmer. With plenty of sunshine our highs will reach to 50°-55°.

Scattered rain showers are possible Thursday with dry weather Friday.  Isolated showers could return on Christmas Eve.

For now Christmas day looks dry and mild with highs close to 60°!

For Monday

  • 8am... Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Possible, 28°
  • Noon... Mostly Sunny, 34°
  • 5pm... Partly Cloudy, 43°
