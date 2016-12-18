Police search for Subway robber considered armed and dangerous

Chattanooga police need your help identifying the person they say robbed a Subway on Brainerd Road on Sunday.

Officers said the person went into the Subway right before 9:00 p.m. and fired a shot into a microwave.

The suspect took some money and ran away.

They were last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a purple backpack.

No one was hurt, but police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.