Police search for Subway robber considered armed and dangerous

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police need your help identifying the person they say robbed a Subway on Brainerd Road on Sunday.

Officers said the person went into the Subway right before 9:00 p.m. and fired a shot into a microwave.

The suspect took some money and ran away. 

They were last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a purple backpack.

No one was hurt, but police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

