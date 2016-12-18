UPDATE: Maintenance on I-24 E near Tennessee-Georgia state line - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Maintenance on I-24 E near Tennessee-Georgia state line is now clear

By WRCB Staff

UPDATE: I-24 East is now clear. There are currently no delays. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Drivers traveling on I-24 East near the Tennessee-Georgia state line may run into some traffic.

That stretch of the interstate is undergoing maintenance and it's expected to be cleared by 7:00 a.m. on Monday.

The right lane is blocked on I-24 East. Westbound traffic is not affected.

