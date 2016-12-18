UPDATE: UTC names Tom Arth next head football coach

UPDATE: The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has named Tom Arth as the school's 23rd head coach of the Mocs football program.

Arth is the NCAA Division III National Coach of the Year from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio, according to the school's website.

A former NFL quarterback, Arth (35) owns a 40-8 overall record in four seasons at his alma mater. His building of the John Carroll program was highlighted by this year's road victories over two No. 1 ranked opponents in Mount Union and Wisconsin-Whitewater.

The 2016 Ohio Athletic Conference Coach of the Year guided the Blue Streaks to the NCAA Division III Playoffs for the third time in his four-year tenure. In the four seasons under Arth's leadership, John Carroll was among the nation's elite, finishing inside the top 25 every season including top 5 finishes in 2016 (No. 3) and 2014 (No. 5).

"When we started this search, we were looking for proven winners who could continue the rise of Chattanooga football," said

Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn. "Tom Arth quickly separated himself from an impressive pool of candidates. He is an outstanding man of character, knows football and will be a tremendous influence on our student-athletes."

Arth is leaving John Carroll University (DIII) after four years as head coach. In those four seasons Arth was 40-8 and never lost more than two games in a single season. JCU made the playoffs in three of his four years including a semifinal appearance this season.

Arth is a graduate of John Carroll (2003) after that he spent three seasons behind Peyton Manning in Indianapolis as a backup quarterback.

Arth was recently named D3football.com coach of the year. It's the first time an JCU Coach has earned that honor. Arth was also named Ohio Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.