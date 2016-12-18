Cherokee County, NC and Polk County schools on a 2-hour delay for Monday

Cherokee County Schools and Polk County Schools will be on a two hour delay for Monday.

School Delays and Closings

According to the Cherokee County Schools Facebook page, the reason for the delay is due to freezing temperatures and potential for icy and dangerous driving conditions Monday morning.

Officials say temperatures are not projected to rise much before 10 am, but at least daylight will help drivers see any ice or potential hazardous issues.

Polk County Schools tweeted on Sunday about the potential for icy road conditions on Monday.