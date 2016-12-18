UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to Highway 58 Waffle House robbery

UPDATE: A Chattanooga man is behind bars in connection to a robbery at Waffle House on Highway 58.

Court documents show police arrested William Marcus White, 23, on aggravated robbery charges at his home Monday night.

Waffle House employees called for help Sunday morning when someone walked into the restaurant with a handgun, pointed it at employees and demanded money from the register.

The employees handed over about $740 and the suspect took off.

Tips pointed police to White after media exposure and employees identified White as the suspect through a line up.

Police also found a gun matching the description used in the robbery in White's room.

White is currently being held on a $60,000 bond in the Hamilton County Jail.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police officers responded to a robbery from a business call at Waffle House located at 4343 Highway 58 around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say the suspect entered the Waffle House, pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at the cashier and demanded money. The cashier complied by giving the suspect cash from the register. The suspect was last seen running south across Highway 58.

The suspect is described as: a black or biracial man, freckled cheeks, 6' in height, medium build, 18-25 years old. The suspect was wearing a black jacket with fur-like trim around the hood, khaki pants, gray & black gloves, and black shoes.

Witnesses on scene were cooperating with investigators.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.