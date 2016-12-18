CPD investigating morning shooting on Market Street

Chattanooga police were called to a local hospital after a person showed up with a gunshot wound, early Sunday morning.

The victim, Barry Maddox, 20, told police he was shot while standing in the 400 block of Market Street. He was transported to a local hospital via personal vehicle. Maddox was shot in the leg and his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man, with medium length locks, wearing dark colored clothing.

Witnesses on scene and the victim are cooperating with investigators.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.