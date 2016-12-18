UPDATE: W Road and Roberts Mill Rd reopened - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: W Road and Roberts Mill Rd reopened

UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies have reopened the W Road and Roberts Mill Road.

Traffic may resume as normal, but drivers are encouraged to use caution.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Department have temporarily closed W Road and Roberts Mill Rd due to slippery conditions.

The Sheriff's Office says it is unclear when the roads will reopen. 

