70,000 Smokies Strong t-shirts sold so far

T-shirts and your generosity are playing a big part in helping victims of the Sevier County wildfires.

The Smokies Strong shirts came from a partnership between WBIR, the Knoxville News Sentinel, and Bacon & Company to help wildfire victims.



So far, 70-thousand of the shirts have been sold, with 100% of the proceeds going to help the victims.



On Friday, Bacon & Company gave a $200-thousand dollar check to the Red Cross.



The rest of the money raised will be split between Dolly Parton's "My People Fund" and the Friends of the Smokies group.



Orders for the shirts are coming in from across the country. The president of Bacon & Company says they're working around the clock to keep up with the demand, and have even had to bring in extra help to make sure every order is filled.

"We've had to bring probably 50 or 60 temporary workers, We've got family members, we've got students from West High School, from UT that have really stepped up, come in here just packing all these online orders," said Jed Dance.

Right now so many people want these tees, tt could take a week or two to get your shirt in the mail, so Bacon and Company says it appreciates everyone being patient.

You can order your shirt here .