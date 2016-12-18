Craig Sager memorial set for Tuesday in Marietta

A public memorial for the late Craig Sager will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Marietta.

The service is set for 11 am at Mount Bethel United Methodist Church.

Sager, 65, a longtime NBA sideline reporter for Turner Sports, died Thursday. He battled a rare form of cancer for more than two years, undergoing multiple rounds of chemotherapy and other treatments.

Sager worked for Turner Sports for 34 years.

Sager was originally diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2014, which forced him to miss 11 months of work.