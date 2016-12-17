Murphy beats Plymouth 15-14 for NC 1-A state championship

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Kadrian McRae rushed for 171 yards and a touchdown as Murphy beat Plymouth 15-14 on Saturday in the Class 1-A North Carolina High School Athletic Association championship game.

McRae scored on a 47-yard run with 10 minutes left in the third quarter and Joey Curry followed by rushing for the go-ahead two-point conversion for the Bulldogs (15-1), who were playing in their 11th state final since 1972, but first since 2013.

Plymouth had four possessions after Murphy took the lead, but went three-and-out three times and didn't advance deeper than the Murphy 39. The Bulldogs outgained the Vikings 404-132.

Slade McTaggart had a 10-yard touchdown run for Murphy.

Ayrn Gibson was 1 for 6 passing for Plymouth and his only completion went for a 56-yard touchdown to Ta'Quaun White, and Elijah Carmack had a 5-yard scoring run for the Vikings (12-4), who were in their fifth straight state final.