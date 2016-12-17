Vols' Fulkerson out at least 6 weeks with dislocated elbow - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Vols' Fulkerson out at least 6 weeks with dislocated elbow

Posted: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee forward John Fulkerson has a dislocated right elbow that will keep him from playing for at least six weeks.
    
Fulkerson hurt his elbow Thursday in a 92-77 victory over Lipscomb. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes announced the severity of the 6-foot-7 freshman's injury Saturday.
    
Barnes said Lew Evans probably would fill Fulkerson's spot in the starting lineup Sunday when Tennessee (6-4) faces No. 8 Gonzaga (10-0) in Nashville, Tennessee.
    
Fulkerson had started each of Tennessee's last six games. He is averaging 4.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
    
Barnes said forward Admiral Schofield's status for Sunday's game is uncertain. Schofield missed the Lipscomb game with an injured left ankle.
    
Tennessee has been without guard Jordan Bone, who has missed seven games with a stress fracture in his left foot.
    

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.