Vols' Fulkerson out at least 6 weeks with dislocated elbow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee forward John Fulkerson has a dislocated right elbow that will keep him from playing for at least six weeks.



Fulkerson hurt his elbow Thursday in a 92-77 victory over Lipscomb. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes announced the severity of the 6-foot-7 freshman's injury Saturday.



Barnes said Lew Evans probably would fill Fulkerson's spot in the starting lineup Sunday when Tennessee (6-4) faces No. 8 Gonzaga (10-0) in Nashville, Tennessee.



Fulkerson had started each of Tennessee's last six games. He is averaging 4.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.



Barnes said forward Admiral Schofield's status for Sunday's game is uncertain. Schofield missed the Lipscomb game with an injured left ankle.



Tennessee has been without guard Jordan Bone, who has missed seven games with a stress fracture in his left foot.

