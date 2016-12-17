UPDATE: CPD investigating shooting on E 34 Street

Chattanooga police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that occurred at East 34 Street.

Police say 35-year old, Wilfredo Sontay, was shot in the thigh and the injury is considered non-life threatening. Sontay was transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

Sontay told police he was approached by two young black males who demanded his wallet and phone. When Sontay did not comply with the suspect's demands he was shot. Witnesses on scene and the victim are cooperating with police.

